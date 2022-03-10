Tamkuhi Raj Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading At 11 A.M.

Live election results updates of Tamkuhi Raj seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 12 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Harikesh (IND), Vishnu Prabhakar Mishra (IND), Ajay Kumar Lallu (INC), Asim Kumar (BJP), Uday Narayan (SP), Matiullah (CPI), Sanjay (BSP), Keshav Kumar Gupta (VIP), Man Singh Chauhan (JAP), Shrikant Singh (JDU), Sanjay Kumar Rai (AAP), Raju Gupta (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 56.48%, which is -0.4% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Ajay Kumar Lallu of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.331 Tamkuhi Raj (तमकुही राज) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North East region and Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh. Tamkuhi Raj is part of Deoria Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.9% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.02%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 65.25%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,29,762 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,79,520 were male and 1,50,229 female and 13 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Tamkuhi Raj in 2019 was: 837 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 4,41,229 eligible electors, of which 2,08,910 were male,1,69,567 female and 57 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,48,308 eligible electors, of which 1,93,526 were male, 1,54,586 female and 196 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Tamkuhi Raj in 2017 was 31. In 2012, there were 3 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Ajay Kumar Lallu of INC won in this seat defeating Jagadish Mishra Alias Balti Baba of BJP by a margin of 18,114 which was 8.41% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 28.43% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Ajay Kumar ‘Lalloo’ of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Nand Kishor Mishra of BJP by a margin of 5,860 votes which was 2.98% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 27.03% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 331 Tamkuhi Raj Assembly segment of the 66. Deoria Lok Sabha constituency. Ramapati Ram Tripathi of BJP won the Deoria Parliament seat defeating Binod Kumar Jaiswal of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Deoria Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 16 contestants in the fray for this seat and 15 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 56.48%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 56.88%, while it was 56.56% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Tamkuhi Raj went to the polls in Phase 6 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, March 3, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.331 Tamkuhi Raj Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 381. In 2012, there were 330 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.331 Tamkuhi Raj comprises of the following areas of Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 3 Tamkuhi Raj, 4 Taraya, Panchayats 147 Manghariya, 148 Gaurishriram, 150/151 Basgaw, 152 Dhokaraha, 153/154 Amawakhas of 1 Dudahi KC and Seorahi Nagar Panchayat of 4 Tamkuhi Raj Tehsil.

A total of one Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Tamkuhi Raj constituency, which are: Fazilnagar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Gopalganj and Pashchim Champaran districts of Bihar..

The total area covered by Tamkuhi Raj is approximately 437 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Tamkuhi Raj is: 26°44’08.5"N 84°11’02.8"E.

