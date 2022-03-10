Tarabganj Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Tarabganj seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 10 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Tvarita Singh (INC), Prem Nrayan Pandey (BJP), Ram Bhajan Chaubey (SP), Lalji (BSP), Jaswant Singh (AAP), Pramod Kumar (SASPA), Om Prakesh (IND), Ravi Kesh (IND), Sanjai Kumar Shukla (IND), Sandeep Kumar (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 57.48%, which is 0.15% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Prem Narayan Pandey of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Tarabganj results.

Advertisement

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.299 Tarabganj (तरबगंज) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North East region and Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh. Tarabganj is part of Kaiserganj Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.69% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 58.71%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,46,477 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,85,578 were male and 1,60,854 female and 45 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Tarabganj in 2019 was: 867 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,56,182 eligible electors, of which 1,91,739 were male,1,62,804 female and 8 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,22,836 eligible electors, of which 1,77,359 were male, 1,45,461 female and 16 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Tarabganj in 2017 was 288. In 2012, there were 259 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Prem Narayan Pandey of BJP won in this seat defeating Vinod Kumar Alis Pandit Singh of SP by a margin of 38,442 which was 18.91% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 49.34% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Awadhesh Kumar Singh Alias Manju Singh of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Ram Bhajan Chaube of BSP by a margin of 5,180 votes which was 2.78% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 28.16% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 299 Tarabganj Assembly segment of the 57. Kaiserganj Lok Sabha constituency. Kirti Vardhan Singh Alias Raja Bhaiya of BJP won the Kaiserganj Parliament seat defeating Vinod Kumar Alias Pandit Singh of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Kaiserganj Parliament seat.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Tarabganj are: Tvarita Singh (INC), Prem Nrayan Pandey (BJP), Ram Bhajan Chaubey (SP), Lalji (BSP), Jaswant Singh (AAP), Pramod Kumar (SASPA), Om Prakesh (IND), Ravi Kesh (IND), Sanjai Kumar Shukla (IND), Sandeep Kumar (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

Advertisement

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 57.48%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 57.33%, while it was 57.67% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Tarabganj went to the polls in Phase 5 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 27, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.299 Tarabganj Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 364. In 2012, there were 326 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.299 Tarabganj comprises of the following areas of Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 2 Ballipur, 4 Umri Begumganj, 5 Tarabganj and 6 Amdahi of 3 Tarabganj Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Tarabganj constituency, which are: Gonda, Colonelganj, Dariyabad, Rudauli, Bikapur, Mankapur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Tarabganj is approximately 599 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Tarabganj is: 26°55’25.7"N 81°57’04.3"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Tarabganj results.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.