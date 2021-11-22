Target Tripura: Bengal & Goa Done, Action Shifts to 'Sister State' as TMC Eyes Victory in Municipal Polls

It’s a small state that is hardly in the news for political turmoil except for the past four months that it has hogged headlines. Ever since the Trinamool Congress has set its eyes on Tripura, the state has become a national battlefield.

Tripura, which has 334 municipal seats, is considered the sister of Bengal and has a large Bengali population. It is no surprise then that TMC, which has fielded 51 candidates, is looking to win the state. The municipal polls on November 25 are crucial for TMC as this will be their first litmus test outside Bengal.

If TMC can get through Tripura, it will be easy for them to prove three points. First, Trinamool is the main opposition contender for 2024 since the party is doing well outside Bengal in Tripura and Goa.

Second, it will be an answer to the Left and Congress that they are only fighting the BJP and last, they will project nationwide that things are bad in BJP-ruled states.

For the last 72 hours, the political temperature due to municipal polls is soaring high. Saturday saw the first showdown when TMC alleged that Babul Supriyo was heckled. On Sunday, Sayoni Ghosh was arrested on charges of attempt to murder for allegedly threatening chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb.

The TMC alleges they were beaten up by BJP workers and then Abhishek Banerjee decided to reach Tripura where his rally was denied permission. “It’s Jungle Raj in Tripura. Whenever we come, they create this problem. What wrong has Sayoni done? She said ‘Khela Hobe’ and even PM Modi says so. We will not allow an inch of space to BJP here."

To add to the drama, a suspicious bag at Agartala Airport led to panic when the bomb squad was called in. A BJP spokesperson, however, called it drama, saying someone from Kolkata kept the bag at the airport.

