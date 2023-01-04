TDP Chief Naidu Begins 3-day Kuppam Tour, Sea of People Throng Roads to Get A Glimpse of Their Leader

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday received a grand reception from his party cadre and leaders when he reached JP Kothur in Shanthipuram mandal under Kuppam assembly constituency. Naidu begins his three-day-tour in Kuppam under ‘Idem Karma Rashtraniki’ program amid police restrictions.

The former CM got down from his vehicle and greeted people. The Peddur road witness a sea of people with a large number of the TDP leaders and activists gathered on the road to have a glimpse of their leader.

On the other hand, the large number of police personnel deployed at Peddur to issue a notice stating that there is no permission to the TDP president’s tour in Kuppam constituency. The TDP cadre showed their loyalty and love towards their leader by garlanded him using a crane.

Meanwhile, the police, which already seized the campaign vehicle of the TDP president, has removed the public address systems arranged by the party leaders at Peddur.

Naidu expressed his anger on the police and rejected to take the notice when Palamaneru DSP N Sudhakar Reddy tried to hand over a notice stating that there is no permission to conduct road show and rally across the state. He demanded a written explanation on serving the notice. The TDP president asked police what message the state government has been giving to the people by implementing the section 30 of the Police Act.

The former chief minister also expressed his displeasure on restrictions imposed on him for touring in his own constituency. A tense situation took place for some time when the TDP cadre raised slogans against the police where as many as 300 police personnel under the supervision of the DSP stopped the convoy of the TDP president. Later, Naidu discussed the future plan of action with the party leaders.

