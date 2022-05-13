TDP Leaders Anti-social Elements, God Save Us from Them: AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Calling Telugu Desam Party leaders “anti-social elements", Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday alleged that “instead of gaining people’s trust, TDP chief Chandra Babu Naidu, despite 40 years of political experience, only trusts his son and adopted son".

“He only believes his son Lokesh, who lost in Mangalagiri, and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, who was defeated in two segments in 2019 elections," Reddy said.

Reddy disbursed Rs 108.75 crore into the accounts of 1,08,755 fishermen’s families, crediting Rs 10,000 each, under the YSR Matsyakara Bharosa for the off-season ban on marine fishing.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that Naidu, who couldn’t build his own house in his constituency Kuppam for the past 27 years, is now rushing to build one seeing the good governance of Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party.

Jagan said: “TDP leaders are anti-social elements. They created hurdles in the distribution of house sites and implementation of English medium teaching in schools. Although they have good eyesight, they couldn’t see the good initiatives being implemented by the government and God save us from them."

SCHEME FOR FISHERFOLK

YSR Matsyakara Bharosa was initiated to support the fishermen who were struggling for livelihood during the lean period from mid-April to mid-June.

He stated the government had spent Rs 419 crore in Matsyakara Bharosa benefitting thousands of families in the past 35 months.

In addition , the Chief Minister also credited Rs 108 crore into the accounts of 23,458 fishermen families in 69 villages in Kakinada and Konaseema districts for losing their livelihood for four months due to ONGC pipeline drilling. He stated the previous government abandoned 14,824 families who lost their livelihood for seven months during GSPC pipeline works, whereas the current government stood by them and compensated them with Rs 70 crore.

With the welfare of fishermen being the priority, Reddy said the government increased the fuel subsidy from Rs 6 to Rs 9 per litre, which can be redeemed instantly at recognised petrol bunks, and stated that smart cards have been provided to the fishermen for availing subsidy.

OPPORTUNITIES

In case of accidental death, the state government enhanced the ex gratia from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh to support the bereaved families. So far, 116 fishermen families have availed the assistance.

Further, to create more opportunities for fishermen in the state, the CM said that nine new fishing harbours and four fish landing centres are being established at a cost of Rs 4,000 crore. Under the Fish Andhra initiative, 76 aqua hubs, 14,000 retail outlets are being set up at a cost of Rs 333 crore.

Further, Reddy said that YSRCP MLAs and public representatives have started going door-to-door to convey the welfare schemes, and the promises fulfilled by the government in the past 35 months.

“If there is any health disorder we can treat it under Aarogyasri, but only God can treat those suffering from jealousy," the CM said, adding that no one has seen an Opposition leader who objects to arresting the culprits in question paper leaks and ESI scam.

Ministers Pinipe Viswaroop, Jogi Ramesh, Ch Venugopala Krishna, MPs Chinta Anuradha, Vanga Geetha, Subash Chandrabose and other officials were present at the event.

