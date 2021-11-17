TDP Loses Municipal Polls in Chandrababu Naidu's Home Constituency

The unprecedented ‘Jagan’ wave, as it is being termed, continues in the State of Andhra Pradesh as the total tally of the YSRCP gone up to a staggering 98 out of 100 urban local bodies. Earlier, the party had won 86 out of 87 ULBs that went to the polls earlier this year.

What comes as a major blow to the TDP and a humongous victory for the YSRCP is the yellow outfit dismally losing Chandra Babu Naidu’s home constituency’s municipal corporation, Kuppam. The ruling party secured power in the Kuppam, Nellore, Akiveedu, Jaggayyapet, Kondapalli, Dachepalli, Gurazala, Buchireddypalem, Bethamcherla, Kamalapuram, Rajampet and Penukonda municipal corporations.

The ruling party considers this to be a referendum that the citizens have used to display their unconditional support to the CM and his party. They think this is due to the governance that has been delivered since May 2019, the welfare schemes that have been extended and developmental initiatives that have been undertaken.

The ‘Jagan’ wave, which started with YSRCP backed candidates winning 10,536 panchayats out of 13,031, continued with the party securing a majority of 2,71,592 votes in the Tirupati by-election and winning 98 per cent of ZPTCs and 86 per cent MPTCs, seems to be unstoppable with this result coming in considering the recent sweep in Badel with a whopping 76 per cent margin.

