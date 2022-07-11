Home » News » Politics » TDP to Support Candidate Droupadi Murmu in Presidential Poll

Last Updated: July 11, 2022, 16:09 IST

New Delhi

The TDP has one member in the Rajya Sabha, three members in Lok Sabha and 23 members in Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly(Image: special arrangement)
TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu announced this at a meeting of the party's strategy committee, a release said

The Telugu Desam Party on Monday announced its support to NDA’s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu. TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu announced this at a meeting of the party’s strategy committee, a release here said.

“The TDP always stood for social justice. It had in the past supported K R Narayanan and A P J Abdul Kalam for the President’s post," Naidu said. In the same spirit they were extending support to Murmu, the first Adivasi woman chosen for the highest constitutional post.

The TDP has one member in the Rajya Sabha, three members in Lok Sabha and 23 members in Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly. Earlier, the ruling YSRC Party had announced its support to Murmu.

first published: July 11, 2022, 16:05 IST
last updated: July 11, 2022, 16:09 IST