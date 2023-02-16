TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Thursday accused some police officials of creating problems for him during his ongoing foot march ‘Yuva Galam’ and warned them to pay a “very heavy price" for this in the future. He also claimed that the cops have got directions from the Tadepalli Palace, the residence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, to create hurdles for him.

Addressing the villagers of KVB Puram of Satyaveedu Assembly segment on the 21st day of his yatra, Lokesh said that the police seized his vehicle and even grabbed his mike. “I am not bothered about this. Since I am fighting for the people who are facing difficulties at every step, particularly from the police who are acting under directions from the Tadepalli palace, they will have to pay a very heavy price in the future," Lokesh said.

Lokesh said that the police officials, who reposed faith in the Chief Minister and the Director General of Police (DGP), will soon realise that both of them will not come to their rescue when they are in trouble.

“The countdown has begun for Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and the DGP too will be helpless after the CM is thrown out of power. It is the TDP that will soon be in power again and then you will have to pay a very heavy price for your actions now," Lokesh maintained.

Making it clear that “fear is not in his dictionary", Lokesh challenged Jagan Reddy to file any number of cases against him. “My fight is for those people and the police officials who are in trouble. I continue to hold the mike despite being grabbed from me several times," he said.

He also interacted with the farmers and daily-wage earners to understand the problems they face. He also accepted memorandums from many of those who met him.

Later, at Rajula Kandriga, Lokesh had an interaction with horticultural farmers. He told them that horticulture, aquaculture, dairy and agriculture have been developed well during the Chandrababu Naidu regime and he waived farm loans amounting to Rs 50,000 each and even more with which 80 per cent of the farmers got benefitted.

However, Jagan has taken the state to the third position in farmers’ suicides and subsidies and farm loans have now become a dream. “Jagan is doing all kinds of injustice to the people of Rayalaseema raising doubts about whether the Chief Minister belongs to this region at all. ‘J’ tax is being levied even on petrol and diesel," he said, claiming that all sections of people are “unhappy with the YSRCP rule".

Assuring the farmers of all help when the TDP government is formed again, Lokesh remarked that it is not the TDP that lost the 2019 polls but all the people of the state have lost the election. Jagan has completely damaged the future of the state in the name of three capitals, the TDP general secretary said.

