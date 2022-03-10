Tehri Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Tehri seat in Uttarakhand. A total of 7 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections: Dinesh Dhanai (UJP), Vijay Semwal (IND), Urmila (UKD), Prem Dutt (RTORP), Trilok Singh Negi (AAP), Dhan Singh Negi (INC), Kishore Upadhyay (BJP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 53.97%, which is -0.71% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Dhan Singh Negi of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Tehri results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.13 Tehri (New Tehri) (टिहरी) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Garhwal region and Tehri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand. Tehri is part of Tehri Garhwal Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.77% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.39%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 76.36%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 84,207 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 43,368 were male and 40,839 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Tehri in 2022 is: 942 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 81,167 eligible electors, of which 42,307 were male,38,859 female and 1 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, there were a total of 71,981 eligible electors, of which 37,160 were male, 34,821 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Tehri in 2017 was 973. In 2012, there were 916 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Dhan Singh Negi of BJP won in this seat defeating Dinesh Dhanai of IND by a margin of 6,840 which was 15.42% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 47.11% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Dinesh Dhanai of IND emerged victorious in this seat beating Kishore Upadhyaya of INC by a margin of 377 votes which was 0.93% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 29.77% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 13 Tehri Assembly segment of the 1. Tehri Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency. Tirath Singh Rawat of BJP won the Tehri Garhwal Parliament seat defeating Manish Khanduri of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Tehri Garhwal Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 10 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections from Tehri are: Dinesh Dhanai (UJP), Vijay Semwal (IND), Urmila (UKD), Prem Dutt (RTORP), Trilok Singh Negi (AAP), Dhan Singh Negi (INC), Kishore Upadhyay (BJP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 53.97%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 54.68%, while it was 56.38% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Tehri went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.13 Tehri Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 150. In 2012, there were 136 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.13 Tehri comprises of the following areas of Tehri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand: KC Chamba, Tehri Nagar Palika and Chamba NA of 4-Tehri Tehsil; Panchayats 173-Nandgaon, 174-Gadoliya, 175-Jakhnidhar-Koti, 176-Nawakot, 177-Khandogi, 178-Anjanisain and 179-Garakot of Jakhnidhar KC of 7-Jakhnidhar Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttarakhand border Tehri constituency, which are: Pratapnagar, Ghanshali, Deoprayag, Narendranagar, Dhanolti. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Tehri is approximately 292 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Tehri is: 30°21’13.0"N 78°22’42.6"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Tehri results.

