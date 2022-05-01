Tejashwi Breaks Silence Over Tej Pratap, Assures Appropriate Step at Appropriate Time

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav Saturday broke his silence over the controversy around alleged assault on a junior level party worker by his mercurial elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav and said that appropriate step will be taken at an appropriate time. The leader of the opposition also dismissed as personal matter the defamation notice sent by his temperamental sibling to a number of journalists here and remarked that Those who have done no wrong need not be scared.

The younger son of the party’s founder Lalu Prasad was talking to reporters outside the RJD’s state headquarters here late in the evening after a hectic day devoted to the outfit’s membership drive. We are at present busy with the membership drive. But all those who know me well, know that Tejashwi Yadav takes an appropriate step at the appropriate time, said the RJD heir apparent in reply to the questions about the allegations against Tej Pratap by Ramraj Yadav, the city unit chief of the party’s youth wing.

Advertisement

He said he has spoken about the matter with his brother as well as Ramraj who has alleged that Tej Pratap had beaten him up on the sidelines of the RJD’s Iftar party last week, which was held inside the residence of Prasad’s wife and former chief minister Rabri Devi. Ramraj had alleged that he was taken inside a secluded room by Tej Pratap and his henchmen, who stripped him, beat him up and a video of the entire episode was shot by the mercurial RJD leader on his mobile phone.

Tejashwi, however, did not elaborate as to what was his conclusion after having spoken to both sides in the matter, even as he kept referring to Ramraj as that boy in an apparent show of endearment. The former Bihar Deputy CM was also asked about the defamation notice sent to nine journalists by Tej Pratap seeking damages worth Rs 50 crore.

Advertisement

It is a personal matter (of Tej Pratap). I say what is there to be scared of? If the journalists have done no wrong, they should fearlessly reply to the notice, he said. A known favourite of his father among nine siblings, Tejashwi has come out with his averment at a time when the party rank and file awaits the arrival of its all powerful supremo Lalu Prasad who has been released on bail in cases of the fodder scam. He is at present in New Delhi for medical supervision. Tej Pratap had announced shortly after Ramraj went public with his allegations that he will submit his resignation upon meeting his father.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.