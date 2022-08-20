Telangana BJP Chief Calls for Boycott of Munawar Faruqui’s Show in Hyderabad

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has called for the boycott of comedian Munawar Faruqui’s show scheduled to be held on August 20 in Hyderabad, alleging that the performer had demeaned Goddess Seetamma and Lord Rama.

He also condemned the detention of BJP MLA T Raja Singh ahead of the show. Raja Singh was taken into preventive custody on Friday after he threatened to beat up Faruqui and set fire to the venue, Shilpakala Vedika.

In a tweet, Sanjay said: “As if the comedy circus of TRS govt run by a bunch of clowns in Telangana isn’t enough, now they’re bringing Munawar Faruqui, who demeans Goddess Seetamma and Lord Rama in the name of comedy, to Hyderabad. What’s the message being given to Hindus by allowing this program?"

Earlier, in a video doing rounds on social media, Raja Singh could be heard warning against hosting the show in Hyderabad. “Let them see what will happen if Munawar Faruqui is invited to perform in Hyderabad. Wherever the programme is held, we shall beat him up. Whoever offers him a venue, we shall set it on fire," Singh had purportedly said in the video.

Faruqui is set to perform ‘Dongri to Nowhere’ after he took up the invitation extended by MAUD minister K Taraka Rama Rao last year. The invitation came after the comedian’s show was cancelled in Bengaluru based on complaints lodged by right-wing groups. The minister, who is the son of CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, had said that Hyderabad is a cosmopolitan city and would love to host Faruqui.

Heavy security has been deployed at Shilpakala Vedika to ensure smooth conduct of the show. Faruqui had recently cancelled a show in Bengaluru due to health reasons.

