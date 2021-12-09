Telangana CM Asks Officials to Speed Up New Secretariat Construction Work

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has instructed the officials concerned to complete the construction works of the new secretariat speedily and make it available to people at the earliest.

The CM on Thursday has inspected the works going on at the new Secretariat premises. He has expressed satisfaction over the speedy progress of the work and the CM congratulated R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy and other officials for their efforts.

The CM has minutely examined the Secretariat Building Complex work, which has reached the final touches after the completion of the concrete work.

The Chief Minister discussed with the Minister, R&B officials and representatives of the work agencies.

The CM went around ministers’ chambers, parking areas, secretaries and VIP chambers and gave a few suggestions to the officials.

He also went around the ground floor and the corridors and the first floor.

The CM also gave suggestions about the elevation and other final work.

The officials kept as exhibits the gliding lights, granites and other models, which will be used for the decoration of the exteriors. The CM examined the colour designs. He suggested that the elevation should be bright and beautiful.

Rao sought advice from Minister Sabita Indrareddy and others and finalised some models.

The CM also examined model water fountains, landscapes, restrooms, meeting halls.

The officials explained to the CM about the sky lounge and the CM expressed happiness over the way the construction is taking place as he had planned after examining the offices, spacious corridors.

For this, he congratulated Minister Prashanth Reddy and E-in-C Ganapathi Reddy.

He wanted the same pace of work should be continued as it is happening now. He wanted the new Secretariat should be one of the beautiful ones in the country; it should be constructed in such a way that the entire country should feel proud of it.

He also instructed the officials to maintain the quality. He also wanted them to study the constructions of other secretariats in the States and take some good and useful tips from them.

