Telangana CM in Delhi to Meet PM Modi on Paddy, Water Sharing Issues; Visits Ailing Wife at AIIMS

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao reached Delhi on Sunday, where he is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other union ministers on issues of paddy procurement, water dispute among others.

On Sunday, Rao took a special flight from Begumpet airport and landed in Delhi. The Telangana chief minister has sought an appointment with Prime Minister Modi and to discuss and seek clarity over paddy stock in the state and to seek a tribunal. He is likely to meet with union water resources minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat as well as food and civil supplies minister Piyush Goyal.

The CM also visited his wife Shobha at All India Institute of Medical Sciences. His wife was admitted a few days ago and received treatment for her lungs after recovering from Covid-19, according to sources. Their son, minister KT Rama Rao and daughter MLC Kavitha are attending to their mother over the past two days.

AIIMS director Randeep Guleria is monitoring her condition with his team of expert doctors.

If KCR gets an appointment with the PM, he might put forth a wish list before the Centre to procure paddy, address water sharing issues, and set up a tribunal for the same as Telangana withdrew its case from Supreme Court last week.

Andhra Pradesh, which gets adequate water, is opposing the new tribunal sought by Telangana for the allocation of fresh water, use and distribution and power production at hydel projects.

Also, Telangana sought deferment of gazette notification issued by the Centre on water disputes, besides opposing the Krishna and Godavari boards to have their say on irrigation projects.

Earlier, Rao and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart YS Jagan Mohan Reddy attended the marriage of granddaughter of speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy at Shamshabad and blessed the newlyweds.

Rao spoke to Jagan and is understood to have raised the water dispute, tribunal and hydel power generation. The CM reportedly sought his cooperation for addressing water sharing issues, irrigation projects, and get Telangana its judicious water share from Krishna and Godavari rivers, besides extending support to AP get its water share.

The two chief ministers were seen discussing briefly on key issues. Flanked by KCR and Srinivas Reddy, Jagan shared his views as well.

Later, with agriculture minister S Niranjan Reddy and civil supplies minister G Kamalakar, the chief minister flew to Delhi from Begumpet in a special flight from Hyderabad.

