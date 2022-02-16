Telangana CM KCR to Meet Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on Feb 20

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on February 20, as part of the efforts to unite various political parties against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the NDA government.

Thackeray spoke to KCR over the phone on Wednesday and invited him to Mumbai.

According to a note from the Telangana Chief Minister’s office, Thackeray extended his support to KCR’s fight against “federal justice, denouncing the anti-people policies pursued by the BJP-led Union government".

Thackeray said, “KCR, you are fighting very hard. You opened the door at the right time to protect this country from the forces of division."

“You must continue to fight for the rights of the states, for the integrity of the country. Go forward with the same spirit. Our support is with you in this endeavour. We will do our part to bring all the people of the country together," he said.

Thackeray added: “I invite you to Mumbai. You take our hospitality. Let us discuss the future course of action in this regard."​

