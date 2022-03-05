Telangana CM KCR Meets Hemant Soren, Says New Platform to be Annouced Soon to Fight for Qualitative Change

After meeting Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren at Ranchi, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday reiterated that a new platform will be announced soon to fight for a qualitative change at national level as the nation was undeveloped in last seven decades.

Addressing reporters after giving Rs 10 lakh to kin of Galwan martyrs at Ranchi, KCR expressed concern that there was no development in the last seven decades of independence.

“Since the successive governments failed to develop all sectors, our new platform will take shape soon to come up with details for a qualitative change," KCR said.

“There was no development in about 75 years of our independence and we the regional parties and like-minded leaders will form a platform to fight at national level," KCR added.

On the question of whether a third front, the TRS Supremo made he will make it clear that their conglomerate of the regional parties will soon divulge the details of a plan to fight at national level.

“Our aim is to develop all sectors and with priority and the platform will frame the agenda to fight for better change of the country. Since the nation needs a new direction for a positive and continuous development we will make efforts in that path," he said.

Earlier, KCR called on his Jharkhand counterpart Hemanth Soren at Ranchi and discussed the current political scenario, need for a new platform for development of the country.

KCR presented a citation to Sibu Soren and took his blessings. The CM recalled that he and Senior Soren were the Central Ministers and he gave support to Telangana statehood. I hope Sorens will give support to the new platform, he said.

On queries about the federal front, KCR retorted that it is not the third front or federal front and only a platform of regional parties to bring in a qualitative change.

