Telangana CM KCR Rushed to Hospital After Complaint of Weakness, Pain in Left Arm; Doctors Say 'He's Alright'

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was on Friday taken to the hospital immediately after he complained of weakness and pain in his left arm. A team of doctors at a Hyderabad hospital conducted a medical examination and said the CM is “perfectly alright and not having any health issues".

Several tests were conducted as the CM complained of heart stroke-like symptoms such as weakness and left-hand pain. The tests were conducted by the team of doctors led by the Chief Minister’s personal physician MV Rao, Chief cardiologist Pramod Kumar, and Chief of Medical Services Dr. Vishnu Reddy.

Advertisement

All medical reports related to the heart were normal, said the doctors, adding, “The Chief Minister was diagnosed with left arm pain due to cervical spondylosis and it is an age-related problem. He has been advised to take a rest for a week. He will work with double enthusiasm after a week."

Dr. Vishnu Reddy said that the Chief Minister has been suffering from weakness for the last two days and the doctors had examined him at his residence and advised him for some medical examinations in the hospital.

Dr Pramod Kumar said doctors did a coronary angiogram to see if there were any coronary blocks, especially, since it was said to be left arm pain. Fortunately, there were no blocks and also did ECG and 2D echo tests too, he said.

“However, there was some difficulty in the neck MRI. The problem comes because the CM mostly reads newspapers and watches the iPad. Neurophysiologists are of the same opinion. He has low blood pressure, diabetes. Everything is under control. He was on tours and giving speeches hours together," Dr Promod said.

Advertisement

KCR’s wife Shobha, his grandson Himanshu, son and state cabinet minister KT Rama Rao, daughter and MLC Kavitha, MP Joginapalli Santosh Kumar, minister Harish Rao, minister Srinivas Goud and others have accompanied the CM in the hospital.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.