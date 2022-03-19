Telangana CM, TRS Leaders to Pressurise Centre Over Paddy Procurement

Telangana Chief Minister and TRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao has decided to hold a meeting of the TRS Legislature Party at State Bhavan on Monday at 11.30 am. He has directed all MLAs, MLCs, party state executive committee members, district presidents, ZP chairpersons, presidents of DCCBs, DCMS and district presidents of Raithu Bandhu Samities to attend this programme.

Rao, commonly known as KCR, said that the meeting will chalk out a plan to hold dharnas, agitations and protests demanding the Centre to buy Yasangi paddy in the state.

After the meeting, the Chief Minister and a delegation of state cabinet ministers will leave for Delhi on the same day to meet the Union Ministers and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to demand the buying of paddy.

Advertisement

TRS MPs in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will stage protests in line with the agitation in Telangana. The CM said that the Centre is procuring 100 per cent of paddy from Punjab and agitation programmes will continue in demanding the FCI to procure 100 per cent of paddy from Telangana.

He also said that it is an important issue for the farmers of Telangana and the TRS party is gearing up for intensive struggle this time over the procuring of paddy and requested all the invites to participate in this programme.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.