Telangana Congress Crisis: 13 Members Resign from PCC, Express Dissatisfaction Over TDP 'Migrations'

Internal crisis further deepened in Telangana Congress, as thirteen members resigned from the Pradesh Congress Committee on Sunday, expressing their dissatisfaction the party getting saturated by Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

The resigned members also highlighted that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao was running a dictatorial rule in the state and that this step was a necessity to dethrone Rao, news agency ANI said.

In their resignation letter, the members express dissatisfaction that over 50 per cent of PCC members are leaders who “migrated" from the TDP and got prominence.

The 13 members include, sitting Congress MLA Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) and former legislator Vem Narendar Reddy.

This move is seen as an apparent attack against Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President A Revanth Reddy, according to PTI.

When asked about the internal bickering in the party, Reddy did not directly respond and said that Congress high command will look into all issues. He said all the party leaders and workers will strive to bring Congress to power in the state.

Former deputy chief minister in undivided Andhra Pradesh Damodar Rajanarasimha also touched this issue and asked what kind of a message would the prominence of TDP give to the “original Congress activists."

This comes as Reddy is set to undertake a ‘Padayatra’ from January 26 to launch a “haath se haath jodo" to express solidarity with Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.

As per the AICC instructions party leaders from village to the state level will undertake ‘Padayatra’ and will highlight the “failures" of the state and central governments.

Under this, district-wise review meetings will be held from December 19 to 24 and mandal-level meetings from December 24 to 29, according to The Hindu.

After the Congress’ poor performance in the recent bypoll to the Munugode Assembly constituency, the party’s state unit has been faced with infighting as several party leaders recently expressed dissatisfaction over the jumbo PCC committees announced sometime back.

