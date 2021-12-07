Telangana Finance Minister Bats for Online Auditing in Departments

Telangana Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday directed the officials concerned to take up online auditing for transparency in all departments. Harish Rao met secretaries and heads of the departments and instructed them to complete the task in five to six months.

The FM asked the officials to complete 100 per cent online auditing by taking Ranga Reddy district on a pilot basis. Rao appreciated the Panchayat Raj department for achieving targets. The minister appreciated the officials for recovering Rs 1.26 crore for the government exchequer by resolving 2,400 objections in the department. He stated that online auditing will resolve the issues in panchayats, municipalities and local bodies. The secretaries and HoDs should take steps to address related issues while auditing. Complete the online auditing process as early as possible, he said.

In another programme at NIMS Hospital, the minister said that the State is ready to tackle corona third wave, or its variant Omicron, with all measures. He offered to provide corporate services to the people.

After inaugurating Rs 12 crore worth of various equipment in the hospital and inspecting the functioning, Rao said that Rs 154 crore was allotted to the hospital to get more facilities and the latest equipment to provide corporate services. NIMS will get 200 more ICU beds and 120 ventilators in about 45 days in addition to 89 ventilators.

Rao said that people coming to the NIMS should get Rs 5 a meal. In the event of Omicron cases found in other States, the Telangana government took all measures to prevent the same, he said.

