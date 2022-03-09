Telangana Govt to Fill Up 80,039 Posts Through Notifications, Regularize 11,103 Contract Staff

In a significant development ahead of assembly polls next year, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday announced mega job recruitment of about 80,039 jobs out of 91,142 in the state with immediate release of notifications. These vacant posts were identified in various departments in the state.

The announcement came swiftly a day later as he promised in the Wanaparthy public meeting after attending development programs to watch television on Wednesday for the same in the Assembly during the budget session at 10 am. KCR also said that in addition to local jobs the government will give 10-year age relaxation to the people seeking jobs and benefits.

Also, he kept the promise of regularizing all 11,103 contracts and outsourcing staff jobs in the state which were stalled due to court cases by some political parties. He said that the government will have to bear Rs 7,300 crore a year through new jobs and regularizing the contract and outsourcing staff.

On the second day in the Assembly, he declared to fill up these posts and to release related notifications today itself. Much to the delight of youths, he said that the local people would get 95 percent of attender jobs at the RDO level. The CM attributed the delay to narrow-minded opposition parties for moving courts to fill up posts and regularize the contract and outsourcing staff. He got nostalgic by saying that the TRS leaders faced all difficulties, lathis and insults for statehood.

“As per new presidential orders, we took a call to fill up the posts in the state, districts, zones and multi-zones and offer 10 years of age relaxation," he said. He said that after bifurcation they found about 90,000 vacancies in the state and said to fill up them with notifications as the treasury benches gave big applause by thumping on the tables. The CM asked the officials concerned to take immediate action to release related notifications for the jobs.

The CM informed that the total jobs to be filled up are – 39,829 in districts, 18,866 in zones, 13,170 in multi zones and 8,174 in universities and other categories, respectively.

Last December, the high court gave its permission to go ahead with the process of the regularization of the contract and outsourcing employees, he declared. “Now with the high court giving its nod, we are regularizing the staff from today itself and the officials will begin the process of filling up the posts. The government is keeping its big promise of fulfilling the aspirations of the people," he claimed.

Later the TRS MLAs and leaders celebrated the jobs announcement by the chief minister at Telangana Martyrs’ memorial at the Assembly and several places and districts.

