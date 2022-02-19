Telangana Guv Takes Part in Medaram Jatara, Vows to Conduct Programs for Adivasis, Tribal Communities

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday visited a famous biennial tribal festival in Medaram in state’s Mulugu district. To understand the lifestyle and conditions of the Tribal and Adivasis communities, she took the roadway to reach the site. She prayed at the temple after weighing jaggery equal to her weight and presented the same to the deities as per tradition.

Popularly known as Telangana Kumbha Mela, Medaram Jatara began on a grand scale on Thursday as Tribal deity Sammakka arrives at the Altar of the site.

As per the arrangements, the Governor got a special darshan of the deities and offered prayers. Soundararajan said that she will take up several programs for the welfare of the tribal and adivasis communities in the state.

Stating that they distributed Mahabuba laddoos and treatments to the tribals and Adivasis, she said that she will focus on conducting some programs for their health and welfare. “For this I will take cooperation from the state government," she said.

For the tribals even the primitives who came all the way from neighbouring Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and Odisha and from Eturunagaram, Bhadrachalam, Venkatapuram, Manuguru, and other places in Andhra Pradesh, the festival had spiritual relevance.

They all look up to Sammakka and Sarakka as their family deities. They all invoke the goddess onto them and dance in gay abandon.

