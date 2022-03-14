Telangana HC Hopes Speaker will Take Apolitical Decision on Suspension of BJP MLAs

The Telangana High Court on Monday hoped that the Speaker in the Assembly would take an apolitical decision with regard to the suspension of three BJP MLAs from the House.

On hearing a plea, the court directed the judicial registrar and the city commissioner of police to serve notices to the Assembly secretary in this regard.

On March 7, the first day of the budget session of the Assembly, the Speaker suspended three BJP MLAs for the entire budget session.

On hearing the case from the BJP MLAs, the court felt that the Speaker would take appropriate action and take an apolitical decision on this issue. Since the Assembly is going to complete on March 15, the BJP MLAs can meet the Speaker for the same, the court felt.

Earlier, the BJP leaders argued that they could not reach and submit the notices to the Assembly secretary. The court earlier refused to intervene and stay the suspension orders and asked to serve the notices to the secretary instead.

The BJP members Raghunandan, Raja Singh and Etala Rajender who were suspended sought the court to stay the orders and allow them to attend the budget session.

