Telangana HC Refuses to Quash Suspension on BJP MLAs, Orders Full Inquiry

Telangana High Court on Friday refused to stay suspension orders by the Assembly of three BJP MLAs, Raghunandan Rao, Raja Singh and Etala Rajender. The court refused to intervene as it denied ordering suspension orders and video recordings.

The high court adjourned the case for four weeks and directed the Assembly secretary to provide details for a full inquiry.

The Speaker had suspended the three BJP MLAs for storming the podium for the entire Budget session. BJP MLAs staged protests citing that denial of Governor’s customary speech on the first day of the Assembly. The BJP leaders had moved the court against the suspension and urged to quash the suspension citing violation of constitutional norms and legislative procedures.

Representing the government, Advocate General Prasad clarified that the courts cannot intervene in the matters pertaining to the Assembly.

Advertisement

Later the court posted the case for four weeks for a full inquiry.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.