Telangana Police Foils YSRTP Chief YS Sharmila's Indefinite Fast, Arrests and Shifts Her To Private Hospital

YSR Telangana Party chief (YSRTP) YS Sharmila, who was on an indefinite fast, protesting against the alleged denial of permission to continue her statewide ‘padayatra’ in Telangana, was arrested and shifted to a hospital around 1am on Sunday. Cops said the leader was admitted after her health deteriorated.

Sharmila had launched the indefinite hunger strike at the party headquarters on Friday. The party said that police forced media personnel, party leaders and cadres, to move away from the location and foiled Sharmila’s fast before being “forcefully" shifted to the hospital.

In a tweet, the YSRTP said: “After midnight on Saturday, the media and party leaders were sent out and the police broke up the death march. YS Sharmila was forcibly shifted to Apollo Hospital."

Advertisement

According to cops, Sharmila’s health condition had deteriorated since she didn’t even consume water.

Doctors, who were monitoring her health, stated that Sharmila’s blood pressure and glucose levels had fallen to alarming levels, and expressed concern over dehydration, which could lead to electrolyte imbalance, potent enough to damage her kidneys, a release from the party said.

Sharmila, daughter of former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, submitted a memorandum to the Ambedkar statue near Hussain Sagar lake on Friday in protest against denial of permission to her ‘padayatra’ and sought to hold a fast there.

As such fasts are not allowed at the Ambedkar statue, where activities like garlanding and submission of memoranda take place usually. She was shifted to her party office at Lotus Pond locality, said the cops.

Read all the Latest Politics News here