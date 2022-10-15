3 Capitals Row: Tensions Outside Andhra Airport As Pawan Kalyan Supporters Protest Against YSRCP, TTD

Supporters of Jana Sena Party chief and actor Pawan Kalyan raised slogans outside Andhra Pradesh’s Vishakhapatnam airport on Saturday as he arrived in the city. They briefly protested against YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders Roja and Jogi Ramesh, and TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy and spoke up against the proposal of three capitals for the state and were soon dispersed by the police.

Security had been amped up ahead of Pawan Kalyan’s arrival in Vishakhapatnam, as some chaos was foreseen. Earlier today, YSCRCP organised a massive rally in the city as a show of strength in support of the 3 capitals of Andhra Pradesh.

After the rally was over, YSRCP ministers Roja, Jogi Ramesh, and TTD Chairman YV Subbareddy arrived at the airport to board the flight. Upon seeing them, JanaSena activists and Pawan Kalyan supporters pelted stones and attacked the convoy.

The staff of YCP ministers were injured in this attack. Meanwhile, fans of actor Pawan Kalyan were also heard shouting ‘Jai Pawan’ slogans. Soon after, ministers Ambati Rambabu and Gudivada Amar Nath reacted strongly to the incident.

When YSRCP-led Andhra Pradesh government came to power in 2019, it had dropped the plan to develop Amaravati as the capital city and decided to have three capitals — Amaravati, Visakhapatnam, and Kurnool, said a PTI report.

However, last month, a three-member division bench of the High Court, headed by Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, ruled that Andhra government does not have the legislative competence to pass any resolution or law for change of capital or bifurcation or trifurcation the capital city.

