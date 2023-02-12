Even as the central government accepted the resignation of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday morning and appointed Ramesh Bais as the next Governor of the state, opposition parties welcomed the move albeit calling it as a pre-poll gimmick by the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Centre and state.

Sushma Andhare, leader from Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), said Koshyari is an example of what a Governor should not be because he has hurt the sentiments of people of Maharashtra.

“If ED government really cared about people, they would have written to central government asking them to withdraw the appointment of the Governor. But this is just a last step option that they have adopted ahead of elections," Andhare said.

Andhare added that Koshyari should have apologised for his statements against the people of Maharashtra.

Majeed Memon, former Rajya Sabha MP, tweeted that Maharashtra was finally relieved of a defiant Governor.

“Finally Maharashtra is relieved of Koshiyar as defiant Governor. Let us hope the new appointee respects the elected Government and adheres to Constitutional and democratic norms," he tweeted.

On the other hand, Atul Bhatkhalkar of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) called the attack by opposition as a ‘personal agenda’.

“He is the only governor who spoke in Marathi during budget session, despite not being from Maharashtra. He had refused to use cars and other modes and walked on foot when he was visiting Solapur for Shivaji Maharaj‘s event," said Bhatkhalkar.

Some leaders from the state welcomed the new governor Bais expressing hope towards his appointment.

“Welcoming Maharashtra’s new #Governor #RameshBais ji with the hope that unlike his predecessor, he will uphold the sanctity of the Governor’s post, respect Maharashtra and its icons. My best wishes also to #bhagatsinghkoshyari ji for the future. Unfortunately, his tenure was dotted with #controversies & avoidable friction with the state & its people marring the otherwise beautiful history we have had with our #governors," tweeted Varsha Gaikwad, former education minister of the state.

