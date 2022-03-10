Thanga Manipur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Tongbram Robindro Singh of BJP Leading at 11AM

Live election results updates of Thanga seat in Manipur. A total of 2 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections: Tongram Robindro Singh(BJP), Birla Haobijam (INC).

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Manipur Assembly elections 2022.

Thanga Election Results 2022 Results Party Candidate Name BJP Tongbram Robindro Singh INC Birla Haobijam Graduate and above

Graduate and above Criminal cases

Criminal cases Assets more than Rs 1 cr

Assets more than Rs 1 cr Deposit Forfeited

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 89.71%, which is 93.53% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Tongram Robindro Singh of TMC in 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Moirang results.

Advertisement

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.28 Thanga (थांगा) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in the Valley region and Bishnupur district of Manipur. Thanga is part of the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorized as General.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.85%, according to the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 20,921 eligible electors, of which 10,404 were male,10,517 female, and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Manipur Assembly elections, there were a total of 20,271 eligible electors, of which 9,922 were male, 10,349 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Thanga in 2017 was 42. In 2012, there were 33 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

Advertisement

In the 2017 Manipur Assembly elections,Tongram Robindro Singh of TMC won in this seat defeating Morangthem Asnikumar Singh of BJP by a margin of 1,005 which was 5.14% of the total votes cast for the seat. TMC had a vote share of 33.06% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Tongram Mangibabu of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Tongram Robindro Singh of TMC by a margin of 171 votes which was 0.94% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 26.74% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 28 Thanga Assembly segment of the 1. Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency. Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh of BJP won the Inner Manipur Parliament seat defeating Oinam Nabakishore Singh of INC

Advertisement

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Inner Manipur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 2 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 6 in the 2012 polls.

Advertisement

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections from Thanga are: Tongbram Robindo Singh (BJP), Birla Haobijam (INC)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 89.71 %. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 93.53%, while it was 90.05% in 2012

POLL DATES:

Advertisement

Thanga went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Manipur Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 28, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.28 Thanga Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 26. In 2012, there were 25 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.28 Thanga comprises of the following areas of Bishnupur district of Manipur:

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Manipur border Thanga constituency, which are: Hiyanglam, Kumbi, Moirang, Bishenpur, Oinam, Mayang Imphal. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

The total area covered by Moirang is approximately 1751 square kilometers.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Thanga is 24°30’13.7"N 93°49’07.3"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Thanga Manipur results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.