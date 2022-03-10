Thangmeiband Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Thangmeiband seat in Manipur. A total of 3 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections: Jotin Waikhom (BJP), Hijam Nutanchandra Singh (INC), Khumukcham Joykisan Singh (JDU).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 84.25%, which is 0.86% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Khumukcham Joykisan Singh of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Thangmeiband results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.9 Thangmeiband (थंगमीबंद) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Valley region and Imphal West district of Manipur. Thangmeiband is part of Inner Manipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 86.08%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 28055 eligible electors in this Assembly segment, of which 13,226 were male and 14,829 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Thangmeiband in 2019 was: 1,121 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 28,482 eligible electors, of which 13,434 were male,15,048 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Manipur Assembly elections, there were a total of 27,215 eligible electors, of which 13,073 were male, 14,142 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Thangmeiband in 2017 was 66. In 2012, there were 36 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Manipur Assembly elections, Khumukcham Joykisan Singh of INC won in this seat defeating Jyotin Waikhom of BJP by a margin of 157 which was 0.66% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 48.84% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Khumukcham Joykisan Singh of TMC emerged victorious in this seat beating Jyotin Waikhom of INC by a margin of 984 votes which was 4.62% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 36.01% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 9 Thangmeiband Assembly segment of the 1. Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency. Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh of BJP won the Inner Manipur Parliament seat defeating Oinam Nabakishore Singh of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Inner Manipur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 3 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 4 contestants in the fray for this seat and 5 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections from Thangmeiband are: Jotin Waikhom (BJP), Hijam Nutanchandra Singh (INC), Khumukcham Joykisan Singh (JDU).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 84.25%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 83.39%, while it was 78.28% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Thangmeiband went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Manipur Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 28, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.9 Thangmeiband Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 41. In 2012, there were 35 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.9 Thangmeiband comprises of the following areas of Imphal West district of Manipur:

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Manipur border Thangmeiband constituency, which are: Heingang, Wangkhei, Sagolband, Uripok, Lamsang. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Thangmeiband is approximately 198 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Thangmeiband is: 24°52’01.6"N 93°56’40.2"E.

