Tharali Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Tharali seat in Uttarakhand. A total of 9 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections: Kunwar Ram (CPM), Bhupal Ram Tamta (BJP), Guddu Lal (AAP), Dr. Jeet Ram (INC), Ganesh Kumar (IND), Naini Ram (UJP), Kasbi Lal Shah (UKD), Laxman Ram (BSP), Kishore Kumar (SP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 58.48%, which is 0.49% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Magan Lal Shah of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Tharali results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.5 Tharali (थराली) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Garhwal region and Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. Tharali is part of Garhwal Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.7% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.83%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.65%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 1,02,789 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 52,915 were male and 49,874 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Tharali in 2022 is: 943 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,03,033 eligible electors, of which 53,831 were male,49,202 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, there were a total of 90,407 eligible electors, of which 46,671 were male, 43,736 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Tharali in 2017 was 4,492. In 2012, there were 5,059 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Magan Lal Shah of BJP won in this seat defeating Dr Jeet Ram of INC by a margin of 4,858 which was 8.25% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 44.02% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Dr Jeet Ram of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Magan Lal of BJP by a margin of 673 votes which was 1.27% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 32.86% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 5 Tharali Assembly segment of the 2. Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency. Tirath Singh Rawat of BJP won the Garhwal Parliament seat defeating Manish Khanduri of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Garhwal Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 14 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections from Tharali are: Kunwar Ram (CPM), Bhupal Ram Tamta (BJP), Guddu Lal (AAP), Dr. Jeet Ram (INC), Ganesh Kumar (IND), Naini Ram (UJP), Kasbi Lal Shah (UKD), Laxman Ram (BSP), Kishore Kumar (SP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 58.48%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 57.99%, while it was 59.04% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Tharali went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.5 Tharali Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 178. In 2012, there were 162 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.5 Tharali comprises of the following areas of Chamoli district of Uttarakhand: 5-Tharali Tehsil; KC Nandprayag, Nandprayag Nagar Panchayat and Forest Area of 2-Chamoli Tehsil.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttarakhand border Tharali constituency, which are: Badrinath, Kapkote, Bageshwar, Karnprayag. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Tharali is approximately 1495 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Tharali is: 30°10’49.1"N 79°34’11.3"E.

