The BJP on Monday lambasted the Congress over party leader Pawan Khera’s remark referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as ‘Narendra Gautamdas Modi’.

Addressing a rally in Mon Town of Nagaland, Union Home Minister Amit Shah slammed the Congress spokesperson for his choice of words for PM Modi. He also took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, saying that the standard of the opposition party’s members was falling day by day ever since he became its leader.

“The kind of language the Congress spokesperson has used (for PM) and the sort of reaction it has drawn from people from across the country…you will see Rahul Gandhi that the Congress will not be visible even through telescope after the Lok Sabha polls in 2024. People will respond through the ballot box," Shah said without taking Khera’s name.

PM Modi’s full name is Narendra Damodardas Modi, with the middle name Damodardas standing for his father’s name.

Khera made the remark recently while criticising the government over the Adani row.

Addressing the media, Khera said, “Why is the government running away from a discussion in the Parliament… why it’s scared of constituting a JPC… when former PMs Narasimha Rao, Atal Bihari Vajpayee could form a JPC…then why does Narendra Gautam Das, sorry Narendra Damodar Das have a problem with it?… naam bhale hi Damodar Das hai par kaam Gautam Das hai (His name is Damodardas but deeds are of ‘Gautam Das’)."

At the Nagaland rally, Shah said, “For such a beloved prime minister of ours, the kind of language which has been used is something I strongly condemn."

“It is a matter of concern for me and everyone concerned about the standards of public life that the standard of Congress functionaries is falling by the day since Rahul Gandhi became the party leader," he added.

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya also condemned Khera, saying the party’s “deep-seated sense of entitlement and disdain for a self-made man doesn’t sit well with an aspirational India".

“The Congress has repeatedly targeted PM Modi for his humble origins and now they haven’t even spared his dead father, who had nothing to do with politics… Congress’s deep-seated sense of entitlement and disdain for a self-made man doesn’t sit well with an aspirational India," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, an FIR was filed against Khera at Hazratganj police station in Lucknow based on a complaint lodged by BJP MLC and Lucknow BJP president Mukesh Verma.

(With PTI inputs)

