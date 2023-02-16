In the Congress, renunciation doesn’t always sit pretty and comfortably. Even more, if you are a Gandhi. So, while defying all demands from many party workers and cynicism, Rahul Gandhi and others from the Gandhi family refused to contest the Congress presidential polls.

But to say that this means the Gandhis have given up their grip on the party would be far from reality. The last word continues to remain with the Gandhis.

As UPA chairperson, Sonia Gandhi continues to be the fulcrum of the party in all negotiations with other opposition outfits. But the role of Rahul Gandhi is very clear in the party: power minus responsibility. It’s clear that the former president defines the party line and gives the cue when it comes to what issues the Congress must focus on. It was clear during the Bharat Jodo Yatra that the entire party was geared towards and focused only on the long march. And those who mattered, and wanted to matter, wanted to be in the yatra and close to Rahul Gandhi.

Hence, it’s no surprise if Rahul Gandhi decides he wants to play an active role in the campaigns of election strategies of the party. And if sources are to be believed, the Raipur plenary session next week, which will among other things work on the constitution for the party, could give lifetime memberships of the Congress Working Committee to the Gandhis. This means, even if elections are held and power combinations change in the party, the Gandhis will continue to call the shots. This also means a Gandhi-free Congress will never be a reality.

A top Congress leader told News18, “This is not such a big deal because all former presidents are automatically permanent members of the CWC."

This privilege though has not been accorded to PV Narasimha Rao when he was the president of the party. After his death, he was sidelined even more in the party as his mortal remains never entered the Congress headquarters.

In a party, where the coteries draw their strength from the leaders they revolve around, they will want to ensure that the Gandhis continue at the helm. As a party leader said, a known enemy is better than an unknown friend.

More than this, there is an element of mistrust. After Sitaram Kesri and PV Narasimha Rao, not many in the party, certainly those who are close to the Gandhis and draw their power from them, would want anyone else, even Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, to become powerful or have a mind of their own.

