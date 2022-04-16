Theft in Court, Evidential Documents Go Missing, TDP Accuses Jagan's Minister of Conspiracy

Public Accounts Committee chairman Payyavula Keshav on Friday urged the Nellore court to take a suo moto cognizance of an incident of theft of documentary evidence against newly inducted Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy.

Keshav said that Minister Reddy was the main accused in a case in which the charges of forgery were proved against him.

The TDP leader said that anybody could guess who would benefit from the theft of the documents shown as evidence in the chargesheet filed against Kakani. “The judiciary should take a very serious view of this theft from the fourth Additional Judicial Magistrate Court in Nellore," he said.

Keshav asserted that this was the first time in the country that documents were stolen from the court in a brazen manner. “Thieves would usually steal cash or gold jewellery, but in this case, they have robbed just the documentary evidence filed against the Minister. If the perpetrators of this theft were not punished, it would set a wrong precedent for offenders and criminals all over the country," he said.

The PAC chairman deplored that it had become a habit to attack the courts and the judiciary ever since the Jagan Mohan Reddy Government came to power in the state. “The Nellore court theft was like Colombian mafia don Pablo Escobar attacking the Supreme Court of that country with his private army," he said.

“Escobar targetted the court only when the criminal and mafia cases against him reached a logical conclusion, threatening his existence. The Nellore court theft also took place along similar lines. This was relating to the defamation case filed by former Minister S. Chandramohan Reddy back in December, 2017," Keshav said.

The TDP leader said as per a well-planned conspiracy, Govardhan Reddy made allegations of corruption against the then Minister Chandramohan Reddy. Govardhan Reddy released some property documents in order to substantiate his charges that Chandramohan Reddy amassed thousands of crores of illegal assets abroad. Those documents were eventually proved to be forged.

