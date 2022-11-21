'There Should Be No Waiting': Infighting Continues As Pilot Camp Asks Cong to Appoint Him As Rajasthan CM Soon

After September rebellion by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the desert storm in Rajasthan has reared its head again with Congress leaders backing Sachin Pilot for CM post saying that the party leadership should take a decision on it now.

Hemaram Chowdhary, Rajasthan Minister for Environment and Forests, said Congress came to power in 2013 because of Pilot and he should be rewarded for the hard work done by him. “There should be no waiting, the party leadership should decide on it soon," NDTV reported Chowdhary as saying.

This minister’s demand to existing issues came ahead of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra which will pass through Rajasthan in the cold days of December.

Earlier, Congress leader and minister Rajendra Gudha demanded that Pilot should be made CM again and said not even 10 MLAs will win the 2023 assembly elections if Pilot is not given the leadership role.

Last week, Congress leader Ajay Maken quit as the party’s Rajasthan-in-charge as per sources, citing the developments in late September when Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at the last minute refused to give up the CM post to contest the Congress president’s election. Maken wrote to party president Mallikarjun Kharge, expressing his unwillingness to continue as the in-charge of Rajasthan, in a one-page letter on November 8.

As per sources, Maken was unhappy that no action was taken by the party against the MLAs loyal to Gehlot who had refused to attend a key party meeting, where the CM’s replacement was to be picked, and instead went to the Speaker to hand in their resignation in protest.

Gehlot had apologised publicly later for failing to get the resolution passed and opted out of the race for the Congress president after meeting then party chief Sonia Gandhi.

