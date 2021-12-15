Home » News » Politics » There Should be Provision to End Reservation After Conversion, BJP MP Mitesh Patel Says in Parliament

There Should be Provision to End Reservation After Conversion, BJP MP Mitesh Patel Says in Parliament

BJP MP Mitesh Patel said there should be a provision to end the reservation that Scheduled Tribe community receives after religious conversion. (Twitter/Mitesh Patel)
There is need to bring a law to stop the community of Scheduled Tribe to receive the special rights under reservation once they convert to Christianity, Mitesh Patel said.

Nikhil Lakhwani| CNN-News18
Updated: December 15, 2021, 23:09 IST

BJP MP Mitesh Patel on Tuesday raised the issue of religious conversion in parliament. While speaking during the zero hour in the ongoing winter session, the MP from Anand said that there should be a provision to end the reservation that Scheduled Tribe community receives after religious conversion.

“Even after conversion into Christianity, the schedule tribe community enjoys the benefit of reservation. Those who convert continues to enjoy the privilege of that of minority and scheduled tribe. Christian missionaries also get benefitted from the same," Patel said.

He was speaking of the issue during the Zero Hour in the parliament. There is need to bring a law to stop the community of Scheduled Tribe to receive the special rights under reservation once they convert to Christianity, he added.

BJP MP Mitesh Patel said that his intention to raise this issue is not to oppose any caste or community, but providing the special rights given by the government to those who are in actual need. There is no provision to stop SC community people from receiving benefits under reservation once they convert to the Christianity.

He requested that a law should be made for the same and added that earlier many MP’s have raised this issue in the Parliament.

Nikhil Lakhwani Nikhil Lakhwani, Correspondent, at CNN-News18, looks after crucial beats in Delhi apart from city reporting. Bilingual professional with a knack for ground reporting, he has covered Delhi’s Covid-19 situation in terms of non-availability of oxygen beds and ventilators, exposing the company involved in a scam. Follow him @nikhil_lakhwani

