'There will be Trinamool Alliance': Mamata Banerjee Makes it Clear in Goa

Mamata Banerjee said she is a girl from Bengal as much as from Goa. This is what Mamata Banerjee wanted to convey at a TMC rally in Goa on Monday on her second visit to the State just before the elections. She said “I know your language. I am not here to be the chief minister."

Former Goa Chief Minister and NCP MLA Alemao Churchill joined Trinamool Congress on Monday. He joined the party in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. In a letter to the Speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly on Monday morning, Alemao also informed that the Goa NCP would merge with Trinamool Congress. His daughter Valanka has also joined TMC. Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP Luisinho Faleiro handed over the flag to them at a public meeting in Benaulim.

As the elections in Goa is fast approaching next year, the Trinamool has started their homework pretty well. Already, former Goa CM Luisinho Faleiro has joined the TMC. He is currently a Member of the Rajya Sabha. Former tennis star Leander Paes and Congress leader Nafisa Ali also joined the Trinamool during Mamata’s first visit to Goa. The party thinks that the strength of the Trinamool camp will increase as a result of the participation of Alemao Churchill now. Churchill’s influence in Goa politics is huge. Political experts believe that Churchill’s effect will be useful in the Assembly election.

Advertisement

Alemao had joined TMC earlier also. He was a TMC candidate in 2014 and lost. He then left TMC and joined Sharad Pawar’s NCP.

“I have come to Goa not to share the votes, but to unite the votes. The only alternative force for the BJP may be the Trinamool Congress and the Trinamool alliance," Mamata said.

Coming to the beach State, Mamata Banerjee once again raised the issue of the Trinamool alliance on Monday.

The Tripura municipal polls did not yield the expected results. So this time, all efforts will be to make a mark in Goa and to expand the organisation at the grassroots level. And in that fight, she made it clear that she was ready to go against everyone. Mamata said, “I did not come here to share the votes, I have come to unite the vote. I have come to win Trinamool Congress and the TMC alliance. "

Advertisement

In the words of the TMC Supremo, “The only alternative force for the BJP will be Trinamool Congress and the Trinamool alliance. If anyone wants to support us, that decision is up to them. We have decided. We will fight, but in no way we will leave the battlefield."

Advertisement

The rumours of an alliance without Congress started after Mamata visited Mumbai. The UPA rejected the alliance outright and gave the message of a parallel opposition alliance. But since then Shiv Sena has been seen to stand by Congress. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha has also indicated that they will be on the side of Congress in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. In this situation, it was strongly believed that Mamata could lose friends in national politics. But today in Goa, Mamata made it clear that she too will not give up and she has made it clear that there will be a Trinamool alliance. She said, “We have decided, if anyone wants to come with this alliance, they are welcome."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.