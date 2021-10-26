'They Are Hyenas, Once Sat at Captain Amarinder's Feet': Aroosa Alam Slams Cheap Politics, Says Will Take Legal Aid

Aroosa Alam, Captain Amarinder Singh’s long-time friend and Pakistani journalist who is in the midst of a political slugfest in the state, on Tuesday termed the former Punjab chief minister’s detractors as “hyenas" and said she would drag them to court for defaming her.

Last week, Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa had said that a probe would be conducted on Alam’s alleged ISI links. Captain Amarinder had hit back and in tweets posted on his behalf by his media adviser Raveen Thukral, had said Alam had been “coming for 16 years with due GoI clearances".

Speaking to News18, Alam said she had no links to the ISI. “The biggest democracy in the world is insulting a woman. I feel sad that my photo is being shared again and again. I too have a family, children and friends; I reiterate that I am innocent."

Advertisement

>ALSO READ | Not a Single Police Posting in Punjab Happened Without Paying Off Aroosa: Ex-MLA Navjot Kaur Sidhu

On her bond with Captain — who resigned from the chief minister’s post after a bitter power struggle with PPCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu — Alam said she was proud that he had acknowledged their friendship in front of the world.

“Those who are his detractors today sat at his feet till yesterday. They are hyenas; when they see a big prey, their first thought is to tear it to pieces to devour it. I will not forgive them and will definitely take them to court over this defamation," she said.

Earlier, the journalist had said she was “extremely disappointed and disgusted with Punjab Congress politicians" and would “never come back to India" as she was “hurt and heartbroken".

Former MLA Navjot Kaur Sidhu had alleged that not a single posting in the police department in Punjab happened without a “gift or payment" to Alam.

>ALSO READ | ‘Open Defiance, Guttural Language Even Fish Wives Won’t Use’: Manish Tewari on Punjab Cong’s ‘Soap Opera’

The wife of Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu slammed Amarinder for his links with Alam and said she had taken away all that money to her own country (Pakistan), and that Captain should also “go to Pakistan and enjoy his time there with her".

“Not a single posting happened without paying off Aroosa or without giving her a gift. She has taken all the money with her to Pakistan, and Captain should also go there and enjoy his time there with her. We were never heeded because I never let my husband (Navjot Singh Sidhu) get close to Aroosa," Navjot said in a scathing attack.

Advertisement

As the slugfest turned personal, Capt Amarinder on Monday released Alam’s photographs with former Union ministers Sushma Swaraj and Yashwant Sinha, Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former Uttar Pradesh CM Mulayam Singh Yadav, among others, and asked if these leaders are “ISI contacts too".

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.