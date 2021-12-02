'This Dark-complexioned Man Doesn't Make False Promises': Kejriwal Keeps Up Attack on Channi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday kept up the attack on his Punjab counterpart Charanjit Singh Channi over the kale angrez jibe, saying he may be dark-complexioned, but his intent is clear and he doesn't make false promises. The Punjab chief minister had on Wednesday dubbed the AAP a party of kale angrej trying to win the 2022 state assembly elections, prompting Kejriwal to say that his intentions were fair even if his skin tone was dark.

Assembly polls are due in Punjab in early 2022. I want to tell them (Congress) once our government comes to power, the man wearing ordinary clothes and whose complexion is dark will fulfil all promises. I don't make false announcements or false promises, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor told reporters while en route to Pathankot from Amritsar.

The AAP leader will be in Pathankot on Thursday and lead a Tirangaa Yatra' there. Amid the ongoing spat between the AAP and Punjab Congress, Channi had resorted to the kale angrez expression while addressing a gathering at Badhni Kalan in Punjab's Moga district.

Referring to the AAP, Channi said these kale angrez are trying to take over Punjab after chitte angrez (British) were ousted from the country. Kejriwal also accused the Punjab chief minister of abusing him for promising Rs 1,000 a month to the women in the state if the AAP was voted to power.

I respect Channi sahab a lot. But, ever since I have announced that each woman in the state will be given Rs 1,000 per month, he has been abusing me. A few days ago, he taunted me for wearing ordinary clothes, but I want to tell him I have no problem with this, he said. When I will give Rs 1,000 to each woman, I will be happy to see our mothers and sisters purchasing new suits for themselves to wear, the AAP leader told reporters.

Yesterday, he (Channi) told me that I am 'kala' (dark-complexioned). I agree my colour is dark. I tour every village and while out in the bright sun, my skin has got tanned. Like him, I don't tour in helicopters My mothers and sisters like this 'kala bhai' (dark-complexioned brother). Everyone knows my intent is clear, and everyone knows whose intent is bad, said Kejriwal. Meanwhile, AAP state president and MP Bhagwant Mann had earlier said Kejriwal will announce his fourth guarantee for the people of Punjab during the visit.

Kejriwal has already promised up to 300 units of free electricity for each household, 24-hour power supply, free treatment and medicines at government hospitals and Rs 1,000 per month to women if his party comes to power in the state.

