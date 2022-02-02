'This Fellow' Can't Even Provide Jobs': Congress Slams KCR Over His 'Rewriting Constitution' Remark

Telangana Congress on Wednesday slammed state Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, also known as KCR, for talking about rewriting the Indian Constitution. Accusing KCR of failing to provide promised job notifications, the grand old party equated him with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in “diverting public attention".

Taking to Twitter, Telangana Congress said, “This fellow is not capable of issuing promised Job notifications and he talks about rewriting Indian Constitution. Modi is a child compared to KCR when it comes to diverting public attention."

Talking to reporters on Tuesday, KCR favoured drafting a new Constitution in the wake of successive Central governments allegedly taking away the powers of States and others.

Rao, who alleged that both Congress and BJP have failed to make the country realise its potential, said he would make efforts towards bringing about “qualitative change". “I will definitely play my role to bring about that qualitative change, as KCR, as a son of this country, and as a person who reached a high position in public life. In what form that responsibility would be, how is it going to be, I am already talking to many people in the country. We will reveal that policy soon."

“I will be going to Mumbai to meet Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to hold talks over it…We have to rewrite our Constitution. Nayi Soch, Naya Samvidhan (new idea, new constitution) should be brought in," ANI quoted KCR as saying. Replying to a query on his “national ambitions", he said it is not for any ambition and that it is for a qualitative change in the country.

He also accused Prime Minister Modi of being “short-sighted" over setting up an arbitration centre for dispute resolution in Hyderabad. Rao, who described the Union Budget as a ‘golmaal budget’ that disappointed farmers, workers and common people, claimed that it was a “betrayal" against the people. “I appeal to the people of India, after seeing the budget of today, I am totally upset. The false propaganda which has been propagated through the dais of the parliament is totally wrong. The Government of India has no respect for the farmers, no respect for the poor," he told reporters.

Meanwhile, BJP in Telangana is to undertake a ‘Bheem Deeksha’ on Thursday to protest against Chandrasekhar Rao’s alleged conspiracy in favouring a new Constitution. Hailing the present Constitution and its architect B R Ambedkar, State BJP president, and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, in a statement on Wednesday, said there was a plan drawn up by the KCR, as the Chief Minister is also known, advocating the new Constitution. He alleged KCR has such a plan because he is unable to tolerate SCs and STs getting elected to Parliament and Legislative Assemblies. KCR’s feudal and monarchic thinking is the motive behind this alleged conspiracy, the BJP leader said.

(with inputs from PTI)

