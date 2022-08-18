'It's a Conspiracy, Delhi CM Kept in Dark': Manish Sisodia in Letter to Amit Shah on Rohingya Row

Slamming the Centre’s move to settle Rohingyas in Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday, and said some officials of the Central and Delhi government ‘had hatched a conspiracy’ and taken a decision on the issue without proper consultation.

Sisodia said the Delhi government was against the move, adding that it had not been kept in the loop. “Delhi Home Minister, and the Chief Minister were kept in the dark. I came to know about this from newspapers. I found out that there were some meetings and some decisions were taken," Sisodia said in his letter.

Earlier on Wednesday, Sisodia had said the BJP-led Centre was “secretly" trying to give “permanent residence" to Rohingya refugees in the national capital, rejecting the Union home ministry’s claim that it was the Delhi government’s proposal. He also said the Centre was in the morning calling the move to shift Rohingyas to EWS category flats in the city as its “achievement", but later started shifting the blame on the Delhi government after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) opposed it.

Sisodia alleged that the Delhi Police and some officials had taken the decision to provide the Rohingyas permanent residence in the city on the instructions of Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and at the behest of the Union government. “The Central government in connivance with the Delhi LG has hatched a conspiracy to permanently settle Rohingyas in Delhi," he had charged.

He said the file noting on this issue “clearly" shows how officers were instructed to send the file to the LG, bypassing the elected Government of Delhi, he said. “The Centre ordered the officers of the Delhi government, Delhi Police, FRRO and forced the Chief Secretary to chair the meeting and take the decision, while ensuring that the elected government of Delhi and its chief minister or the Dy CM in-charge of Home department remain uninformed of the meeting and the decision," he had added.

The Kejriwal dispensation will not let this “conspiracy" to illegally settle Rohingyas in Delhi succeed, he asserted.

Amid a row over the issue, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had issued a clarification denying any such move and said the Delhi government had proposed to shift the Rohingyas to a new location, but it has been directed to ensure the “illegal foreigners" remain in detention centres pending their extradition.

Reacting to the ministry’s statement, Sisodia had said in a tweet in Hindi, “The central government, which was not tired of describing the news (about shifting of Rohingyas) as its achievement in the morning, has now started putting the responsibility of it on the Delhi government after the Aam Aadmi Party opposed such a step.

