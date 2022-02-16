'This Is UP Model': Assam CM Invites People's Proposals to Rename Places, Congress Calls It Diversion

The Assam government in a week will launch a portal that will seek people’s suggestions and justifications to change names of places that they think do not connote the state’s culture, tradition, or sentiments.

“The decision will be based on people’s suggestions. It’s the common people who would suggest the change and coin new names. The deputy commissioner of the district will then visit people to get first-hand knowledge of their sentiments and then do the needful to initiate the change," said chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who was in Majuli on Wednesday to be with the BJP’s Bhuban Gam in filing his nomination for the prestigious Majuli constituency going to the polls in the March 7 bye-elections.

The CM also tweeted about the issue.

The Congress responded to Sarma’s statements, terming them diversionary tactics.

“When the government fails to usher in overall development then it engages in these sort of activities to divert issues to keep people engaged. We have seen these in UP when Yogi failed to deliver and was involved in changing the names of places. This is a pure Uttar Pradesh model. This is baseless and if the government wishes to do something constructive then let it revive dead, defunct industries including the paper mills of Nagaon and Cachar. There are 11 major and 22 small-scale industries in the state which are not functioning. Education, erosion, and communication are sectors that the government should bring changes in and not in names of places" countered Aminul Islam, senior Congress leader and MLA from Dhing, Nagaon.

Participating in the Bhoomi Pujan of the second medical college at Kalapahar, Guwahati on February 14, Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that the name has to be removed. “I have urged the local MLA to consult with the people and suggest a suitable name," he added.

Kalapahar was named after a Muslim general of the Bengal sultanate. He was responsible for the attack on the famous shaktipeeth Kamakhya temple. The chief minister added that “there are some places which people of the locality do not wish to take the names of. There are places that are named out of malice in some communities. This has to change."

The Himanta Biswa Sarma government in September 2021 renamed the Rajiv Gandhi Orang National Park—the oldest game reserve in the state, located on the north bank of the Brahmaputra— as the Orang National Park.

“In UP we have seen that the name of Allahabad has been changed to Prayagraj. After the BJP came to power, names of streets in Delhi such as Akbar Road and Shahjahan Road were changed," said Debabrata Saikia, leader of opposition in Assam. “We don’t deny history, we have read in our books that Kalapahar destroyed Kamakhya temple. But that’s part of history and we need to accept it."

