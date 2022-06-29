Those Who Ran Autorickshaws, We Made Them MLAs, Uddhav’s Jibe at Eknath Shinde As Parting Note

Moments after the Supreme Court paved the way for a floor test, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray resigned both as the chief minister and as a member of the Legislative Council. Addressing the media, Uddhav took a swipe at rebel Eknath Shinde, without taking his name, and said “Those who ran auto-rickshaws, handcarts, we made them MPs, MLAs. Those, who I give everything, have done this."

Shinde, before joining politics, was an auto-rickshaw and tempo driver, who rose from very humble beginnings.

Uddhav, in an impassioned speech, said he is, however, not going away forever. “I will be here, and I will once again sit in Shiv Sena Bhavan. I will gather all my people."

“I will not regret leaving the post of CM, I will create a new Shiv Sena again," he said, adding, “I want to express my gratitude to the people of NCP and Congress that they supported me."

Uddhav’s resignation letter was sent to the Governor by Shiv Sena MLA Anil Parab, sources said, adding that it has been accepted.

Uddhav had given signs of his exit earlier in the day when he chaired a cabinet meeting. At the meet, Uddhav said he was betrayed by his own people. An official said that Thackeray told his cabinet colleagues that he had been betrayed by his own people. “I also apologize if I have hurt anyone unintentionally," the official quoted Thackeray as saying.

Uddhav also thanked everyone present at the meeting. “He thanked the cabinet for their cooperation and said the cooperation would continue," Congress minister Sunil Kedar told reporters.

The last cabinet meeting of the MVA government passed some big decisions as it renamed two cities and one airport. The cabinet decided to rename Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar, while Navi Mumbai airport will be named DB Patil

International Airport instead of Balasaheb Thackeray and Usmanabad will be renamed Dharashiv.

(With PTI inputs)

