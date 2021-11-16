Punjab Polls: Sidhu Says Those With Merit to Get Tickets, Will ‘Verify Charges of Wrongdoing’ Against MLAs’

Hinting that some sitting MLAs may face an axe, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday said merit and winnability factors would form the basis for the selection of candidates for the upcoming state assembly elections.

The selection of candidates for the elections could pose a major challenge to the PCC chief with fears that dropping of sitting MLAs could cause heartburn and some may even shift loyalties to former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, who is in the process of identifying unhappy Congressmen who could cross over to his camp.

Sidhu had withdrawn his resignation recently claiming that he had buried his differences with Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Presenting a picture of unity, Sidhu was accompanied by the Punjab CM and Congress’ affairs in-charge Harish Chaudhary. “Winnability and merit will be the basic criteria. We will also verify charges of wrongdoing by certain MLAs before deciding on the ticket," Sidhu said.

The PCC chief has initiated an exercise to assess the past performance of the sitting MLAs and to offset any anti-incumbency, dropping some of the MLAs. Flanked by Channi, Sidhu asserted that all the leaders were united in the run-up to the battle for Punjab. “Our aim is a revival of the state economy and we will put up a united front and go full esteem in the campaign in the coming days," Sidhu added.

He said the list of district presidents and other office-bearers would be out in the next five to seven days and the party would enter the field with full strength.

He reiterated that politics was not his sole aim but would try to work towards the welfare of the people of Punjab, which could only be achieved through better governance and revival of the economy.

Pointing out that the next two months would set the roadmap for the government in 2022, he said, “What was not done in four and a half years is now being done in two months. Facts speak for themselves".

