Thoubal Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Thoubal seat in Manipur. A total of 4 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections: Okram Ibobi Singh (INC), Leitanthem Basanta Singh (BJP), Irom Chaoba Singh (JDU), Konsam Michael Singh (SHS).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 89.08%, which is -1.84% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Okram Ibobi Singh of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Thoubal results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.31 Thoubal (थौबल) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Valley region and Thoubal district of Manipur. Thoubal is part of Inner Manipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 74.47%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 31091 eligible electors in this Assembly segment, of which 15,155 were male and 15,935 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Thoubal in 2019 was: 1,051 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 30,002 eligible electors, of which 14,515 were male,15,487 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Manipur Assembly elections, there were a total of 27,236 eligible electors, of which 13,319 were male, 13,917 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Thoubal in 2017 was 126. In 2012, there were 68 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Manipur Assembly elections, Okram Ibobi Singh of INC won in this seat defeating Leitanthem Basanta Singh of BJP by a margin of 10,470 which was 38.39% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 68.38% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Okram Ibobi Singh of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Oinam Indira of BJP by a margin of 15,453 votes which was 67.05% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 82.97% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 31 Thoubal Assembly segment of the 1. Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency. Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh of BJP won the Inner Manipur Parliament seat defeating Oinam Nabakishore Singh of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Inner Manipur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 6 contestants in the fray for this seat and 3 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections from Thoubal are: Okram Ibobi Singh (INC), Leitanthem Basanta Singh (BJP), Irom Chaoba Singh (JDU), Konsam Michael Singh (SHS).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 89.08%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 90.92%, while it was 84.65% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Thoubal went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Manipur Assembly elections 2022 on Saturday, March 5, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.31 Thoubal Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 40. In 2012, there were 37 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.31 Thoubal comprises of the following areas of Thoubal district of Manipur:

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Manipur border Thoubal constituency, which are: Khangabo, Keirao, Wangkhem, Heirok. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Thoubal is approximately 76 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Thoubal is: 24°39’33.8"N 94°01’52.7"E.

