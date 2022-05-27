Three-tier Panchayat Elections in MP to Be Held in Three Phases from June 25

The Madhya Pradesh State Election Commission (SEC) on Friday announced the dates for the three-tier panchayat polls in the state, which will be held in three phases beginning next month. While the first phase of polling will be held on June 25, the second and third phase polling will be conducted on July 1 and July 8 respectively, an official said. The counting of votes will take place on July 8, July 11, July 14 and July 15 for different posts from panch to district panchayat members, he said.

The nomination process will start from May 30 and the last date for the withdrawal of candidature is June 10, the official said, adding that the total number of district panchayat members (52 districts) is 875, Janpad panchayat members (313 Janpad) are 6,771, sarpanch 22,921 and panch 3,63,726. The term of 91 village panchayats will be completed in November 2022 and the schedule of elections in these local bodies will be separately issued later.

A total of 3,93,78,502 voters will exercise their franchise in these polls. Of them, 2,03,14,793 are males, 1,90,62,749 females and 960 others, he said. The SEC has set up 71,643 polling booths for conducting these three-tier panchayat elections in the state.

