Tiloi Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Tiloi seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 13 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Sudhir Kumar Singh (IND), Sandeep Kumar (IND), Harinam Singh (IND), Mohd Naim (SP), Pradeep Singhal (INC), Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh (BJP), Raghuvansh (BSP), Amarnath Pandey (AAP), Manoj Kumar (ABJP), Ram Snehi (RSP), Mohd Masoom (IND), Mukesh Kumar (IND), Rajkumar (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 58.37%, which is 0.68% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Tiloi results.

Advertisement

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.178 Tiloi (तिलोई) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Awadh region and Amethi district of Uttar Pradesh. Tiloi is part of Amethi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 28.53% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 69.27%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 326005 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,72,533 were male and 1,53,465 female and 7 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Tiloi in 2019 was: 889 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,70,154 eligible electors, of which 1,81,250 were male,1,58,127 female and 24 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,12,629 eligible electors, of which 1,67,095 were male, 1,45,534 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Tiloi in 2017 was 205. In 2012, there were 126 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh of BJP won in this seat defeating Mohd Saood of BSP by a margin of 44,047 which was 22.5% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 49.1% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Dr Mohd Muslim of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh of SP by a margin of 2,710 votes which was 1.47% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 33.12% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 178 Tiloi Assembly segment of the 37. Amethi Lok Sabha constituency. Smriti Irani of BJP won the Amethi Parliament seat defeating Rahul Gandhi of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Amethi Parliament seat.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 13 contestants in the fray for this seat and 18 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Tiloi are: Sudhir Kumar Singh (IND), Sandeep Kumar (IND), Harinam Singh (IND), Mohd Naim (SP), Pradeep Singhal (INC), Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh (BJP), Raghuvansh (BSP), Amarnath Pandey (AAP), Manoj Kumar (ABJP), Ram Snehi (RSP), Mohd Masoom (IND), Mukesh Kumar (IND), Rajkumar (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

Advertisement

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 58.37%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 57.69%, while it was 59.16% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Tiloi went to the polls in Phase 5 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 27, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.178 Tiloi Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 339. In 2012, there were 296 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.178 Tiloi comprises of the following areas of Amethi district of Uttar Pradesh: 2 Tiloi Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Tiloi constituency, which are: Bachhrawan, Rae Bareli, Salon, Gauriganj, Jagdishpur, Haidergarh. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Tiloi is approximately 644 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Tiloi is: 26°23’00.6"N 81°28’12.0"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Tiloi results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.