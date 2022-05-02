'Time to Go to Real Masters': After Snub to Cong, Prashant Kishor Drops Hint on Future. It Starts from Bihar

Election strategist Prashant Kishor, in the news recently for a failed attempt to join hands with the Congress, on Monday dropped a hint about his future plans as he took to Twitter to divulge his roadmap on completing 10 years of helping “shape pro-people policy".

“My quest to be a meaningful participant in democracy & help shape pro-people policy led to a 10yr rollercoaster ride! As I turn the page, time to go to the Real Masters, THE PEOPLE,to better understand the issues & the path to “जन सुराज"-Peoples Good Governance

शुरुआत #बिहार से," tweeted Kishor, revealing that he had chosen Bihar to end his sabbatical.

The strategist, who is in Patna for two days, had earlier launched an initiative called ‘Baat Bihar Ki’ to gauge the mood of the state.

