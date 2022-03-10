Tindwari Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Tindwari seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 9 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Adishakti (INC), Jayram Singh (BSP), Brajesh Kumar Prajapati (SP), Ramkesh Nishad (BJP), Ramchandra (CPI), Moolchandra (BSCP), Arvind Kumar (IND), Uttam (IND), Madhuraj (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 61.46%, which is 1.74% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Brajesh Kumar Prajapati of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.232 Tindwari (तिन्दवारी) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bundelkhand region and Banda district of Uttar Pradesh. Tindwari is part of Hamirpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.09% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 66.67%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 4,33,320 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,25,068 were male and 2,08,246 female and 6 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Tindwari in 2019 was: 925 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,78,534 eligible electors, of which 1,71,593 were male,1,38,032 female and 9 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,81,863 eligible electors, of which 1,58,915 were male, 1,22,943 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Tindwari in 2017 was 708. In 2012, there were 714 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Brajesh Kumar Prajapati of BJP won in this seat defeating Jagdish Prasad Prajapati of BSP by a margin of 37,407 which was 20.24% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 44.47% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Daljeet Singh of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Bishambhar Prasad of SP by a margin of 15,015 votes which was 9.25% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 37.69% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 232 Tindwari Assembly segment of the 47. Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency. Kunwar Pushpendra Singh Chandel of BJP won the Hamirpur Parliament seat defeating Dilip Kumar Singh of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Hamirpur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 14 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Tindwari are: Adishakti (INC), Jayram Singh (BSP), Brajesh Kumar Prajapati (SP), Ramkesh Nishad (BJP), Ramchandra (CPI), Moolchandra (BSCP), Arvind Kumar (IND), Uttam (IND), Madhuraj (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 61.46%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 59.72%, while it was 57.6% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Tindwari went to the polls in Phase 4 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.232 Tindwari Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 317. In 2012, there were 292 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.232 Tindwari comprises of the following areas of Banda district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Jaspura, 2 Pailani, 3 Khaptiha, 4 Chilla, 5 Tindwari, 6 Paprenda, 7 Jaurahi, 8 Mataundha, Tindwari Nagar Panchayat and Mataundha Nagar Panchayat of 1 Banda Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Tindwari constituency, which are: Mahoba, Hamirpur, Jahanabad, Ayah Shah, Baberu, Banda. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh..

The total area covered by Tindwari is approximately 1444 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Tindwari is: 25°38’30.5"N 80°24’10.8"E.

