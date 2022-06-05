'Tip of Iceberg': Amarinder Singh Takes Dig at Congress After 5 Senior Leaders Join BJP

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh took a dig at Congress and congratulated the party leaders who joined the BJP and called the move a “tip of the iceberg".

Former ministers Raj Kumar Verka, Balbir Singh Sidhu, Sunder Sham Arora and Gurpreet Singh Kangar from the grand old party as well as former MLA Kewal Dhillon joined the BJP.

“My best wishes to Balbir S. Sidhu, Gurpreet S. Kangar, Dr Raj Kumar Verka, Sunder Sham Arora and Kewal Singh Dhillon for taking a step in the right direction and joining BJP today. This is just the tip of the iceberg," Amarinder Singh said in a tweet.

Advertisement

His cryptic tweet is being seen as an indication to more likely exits from the grand old party.

The exit of the five leaders from the Congress comes days after the former Punjab chief Sunil Jakhar, also left party to join BJP. Jakhar was inducted into the BJP in the presence of party national president JP Nadda on May 19.

The Congress was voted out of power in the Punjab assembly elections earlier this year. Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party, which was the second largest party in the state, got a thumping majority in the state.

Captain Amarinder Singh had left Congress last year after he stepped down as Chief Minister. Singh then left the Congress and formed his own party months before the Punjab elections.

Singh has been a critic of the Gandhis since and held them responsible for the rout of the party in the assembly elections.

Balbir Sidhu is a three-time MLA from Mohali, and he was the health minister in the previous Congress-led cabinet. Kangar, a three-time MLA from Rampura Phul, was the revenue minister. Prominent Dalit leader Verka from Majha region is also a three-time legislator and was the social justice and minorities minister. Former Hoshiarpur MLA Arora, meanwhile, was the industry and commerce minister. All the four former ministers from the Congress lost the recently held Punjab assembly elections.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.