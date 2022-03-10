Tivim Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Tivim seat in Goa. A total of 7 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections: Nilkanth Ramnath Halarnkar (BJP), Kavita Kandolkar (TMC), Aman Lotlikar (INC), Swapnesh Bhanudas Sherlekar (GSPA), Tukaram Bharat Parab (RGP), Udai Salkar (AAP), Godfrey D Lima (NCP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 80.25%, which is -4.91% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Nilkanth Ramnath Halarnkar of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Tivim results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.4 Tivim (Thivim) (थिविम) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Goa region and North Goa district of Goa. Tivim is part of North Goa Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 2.16% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 89.57%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 28,485 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 13,986 were male and 14,499 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Tivim in 2022 is: 1,037 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 26,575 eligible electors, of which 13,107 were male,13,468 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Goa Assembly elections, there were a total of 23,607 eligible electors, of which 11,752 were male, 11,855 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Tivim in 2017 was 8. In 2012, there were 8 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Goa Assembly elections, Nilkanth Ramnath Halarnkar of INC won in this seat defeating Kiran Mohan Kandolkar of BJP by a margin of 795 which was 3.52% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 49.2% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Kiran Mohan Kandolkar of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Nilkanth Ramnath Halarnkar of NCP by a margin of 1,112 votes which was 5.47% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 51.56% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 4 Tivim Assembly segment of the 1. North Goa Lok Sabha constituency. Shripad Yesso Naik of BJP won the North Goa Parliament seat defeating Girish Raya Chodankar of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the North Goa Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 5 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections from Tivim are: Nilkanth Ramnath Halarnkar (BJP), Kavita Kandolkar (TMC), Aman Lotlikar (INC), Swapnesh Bhanudas Sherlekar (GSPA), Tukaram Bharat Parab (RGP), Udai Salkar (AAP), Godfrey D Lima (NCP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Goa Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 80.25%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 85.16%, while it was 86.05% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Tivim went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Goa Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.4 Tivim Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 38. In 2012, there were 38 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.4 Tivim comprises of the following areas of North Goa district of Goa: Sazas - 1. Revora, 2. Pirna, 3. Assonora, 4. Sirsaim, 5. Tivim, 6. Colvale (Census Town) and 7. Camurlim in Bardez Taluka.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Goa border Tivim constituency, which are: Mandrem, Pernem, Bicholim, Mapusa, Siolim, Aldona, Maem. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Tivim is approximately 65 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Tivim is: 15°38’26.9"N 73°51’14.0"E.

