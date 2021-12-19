Home » News » Politics » TMC Appoints Ex-JD(U) MP Pawan Varma as National Vice-president

TMC Appoints Ex-JD(U) MP Pawan Varma as National Vice-president

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee photographed speaking at a public meeting. (PTI/File)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee photographed speaking at a public meeting. (PTI/File)

Pawan Varma was an adviser to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, but parted ways with the JD(U) in 2020 and later joined the TMC.

Advertisement
PTI
Kolkata // Updated: December 19, 2021, 22:46 IST

The Trinamool Congress on Sunday appointed former Janata Dal (United) MP Pawan Varma as its national vice-president. Varma was an adviser to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, but parted ways with the JD(U) in 2020 and later joined the TMC. He was also a former Indian Foreign Service officer.

"Hon’ble Chairperson, Smt. @MamataOfficial takes great pride in appointing Shri @PavanK_Varma as the Vice President of All India Trinamool Congress with immediate effect, the party said in a tweet.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Follow us on

first published: December 19, 2021, 22:01 IST